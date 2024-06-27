Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Bought by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.6% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHR. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 76,400.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 53,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 506,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,830,000 after buying an additional 128,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.88. 60,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,277. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.87.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

