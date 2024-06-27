Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,358,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 984,594 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 3.6% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $131,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,347. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

