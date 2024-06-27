Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells $168,533.70 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $168,533.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 447,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,312,877.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 25th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,654 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,955.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 3,955 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $325,061.45.

Sezzle Stock Performance

Shares of SEZL opened at $82.00 on Thursday. Sezzle Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $464.94 million and a PE ratio of 35.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 62.26%. The business had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Sezzle in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sezzle

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sezzle stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 158,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,369,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.79% of Sezzle as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

