Shoe Carnival, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th.
Shoe Carnival has raised its dividend payment by an average of 32.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Shoe Carnival has a payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Shoe Carnival to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.
Shoe Carnival Stock Down 1.7 %
SCVL traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,073. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $19.87 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.49.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $80,078.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,640.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SCVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Williams Trading upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.
About Shoe Carnival
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.
