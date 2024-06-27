Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives $76.39 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.42.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Shopify from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Shopify Stock Performance
SHOP stock opened at $65.44 on Friday. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.15. The company has a market capitalization of $84.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -384.94, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.27.
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Shopify
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Shopify
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.