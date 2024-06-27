Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Grows By 1,700.0%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Price Performance

AAVMY stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.33. 9,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,047. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.02. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $18.08.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

