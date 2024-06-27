Short Interest in Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Increases By 1,500.0%

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Down 0.2 %
ALFVY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.33. 7,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,748. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average is $40.23. Alfa Laval Corporate has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $46.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45.
Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.
Alfa Laval Corporate Increases Dividend
Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile
Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.
