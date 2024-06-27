Short Interest in Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Rises By 1,800.0%

Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bimini Capital Management Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BMNM remained flat at $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Bimini Capital Management has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Bimini Capital Management had a negative net margin of 39.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The business had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter.

About Bimini Capital Management

Bimini Capital Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. The Asset Management segment includes investment advisory services by Bimini Advisors to Orchid Island Capital, Inc and Royal Palm Capital, LLC.

