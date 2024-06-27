Short Interest in B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Decreases By 69.2%

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:BMRRY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.00. 5,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,524. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.40. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $30.98.

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3667 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

