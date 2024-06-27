Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Grows By 475.0%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 475.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bunzl Stock Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS BZLFY traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,084. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.21.

Bunzl Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.6007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

