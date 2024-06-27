Short Interest in C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Decreases By 79.1%

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 79.1% from the May 31st total of 144,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

C&C Group Stock Performance

Shares of CGPZF stock remained flat at $2.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89. C&C Group has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $2.15.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

