Short Interest in C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Decreases By 79.1%

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 79.1% from the May 31st total of 144,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.
C&C Group Stock Performance
Shares of CGPZF stock remained flat at $2.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89. C&C Group has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $2.15.
About C&C Group
