Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Grows By 12,542.9%

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a growth of 12,542.9% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 48,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 32,844 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,135,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 184,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.72. The company had a trading volume of 25,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,447. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.32 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1102 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

