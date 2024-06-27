Short Interest in Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Declines By 96.8%

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the May 31st total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Koninklijke BAM Groep Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KBAGF remained flat at $3.64 during midday trading on Thursday. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $3.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96.

About Koninklijke BAM Groep

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the construction and property, civil engineering, and public private partnerships (PPP) sectors worldwide. The company engages in residential construction projects, and non-residential construction activities.

