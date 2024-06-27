Short Interest in RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Decreases By 66.8%

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a drop of 66.8% from the May 31st total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Stock Performance

RecycLiCo Battery Materials stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$0.09. 38,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,101. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a twelve month low of C$0.08 and a twelve month high of C$0.35.

About RecycLiCo Battery Materials

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.

