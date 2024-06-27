Short Interest in UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Declines By 67.1%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the May 31st total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 476,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UniCredit Trading Down 0.1 %

UNCRY traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $18.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,599. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.01.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

