Short Interest in UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Declines By 67.1%

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2024

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the May 31st total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 476,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UniCredit Trading Down 0.1 %

UNCRY traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $18.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,599. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.01.

UniCredit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.