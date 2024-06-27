Short Interest in UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Declines By 67.1%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the May 31st total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 476,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
UniCredit Trading Down 0.1 %
UNCRY traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $18.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,599. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.01.
UniCredit Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than UniCredit
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.