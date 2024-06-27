Short Interest in Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Increases By 900.0%

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Voestalpine Stock Performance

Shares of VLPNY stock remained flat at $5.49 during trading hours on Thursday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72. Voestalpine has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $7.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

