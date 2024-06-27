Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $551,000 Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,180,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.4% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $237.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.01 and a 200-day moving average of $254.03. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.50 and a one year high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.44.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

