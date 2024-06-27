Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 3.0% during the third quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 10.8% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,801 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 52,662 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,873,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,139,000 after acquiring an additional 370,699 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 18,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $258.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,649,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,421. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.67. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $186.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,095 shares of company stock worth $1,100,625. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

