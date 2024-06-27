Sienna Senior Living Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:SIA opened at C$14.26 on Thursday. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$9.87 and a 52 week high of C$15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.02.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of C$230.95 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.329883 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIA. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.57.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

