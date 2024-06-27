Sienna Senior Living Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Sienna Senior Living Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of TSE:SIA opened at C$14.26 on Thursday. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$9.87 and a 52 week high of C$15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.02.
Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of C$230.95 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.329883 earnings per share for the current year.
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
