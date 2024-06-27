Signet Financial Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

DELL stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,353,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,920,880. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.10. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.91 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,172,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,317 shares in the company, valued at $15,462,517.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,246,728 shares of company stock valued at $842,917,457. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

