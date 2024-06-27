Signet Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Signet Financial Management LLC owned 0.06% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUMV. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 139,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 55,131 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 357,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after buying an additional 50,918 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 851,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,854,000 after buying an additional 34,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 26,905 shares during the last quarter.

NUMV traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.80. The company had a trading volume of 34,241 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.37. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The stock has a market cap of $331.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.92.

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

