Signet Financial Management LLC Purchases 103 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 249,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,883,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $856,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 89.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.0% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,417,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $582,438,000 after acquiring an additional 912,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 43,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $186.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,708,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,240,119. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.83 and a 12 month high of $187.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total value of $3,991,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,588,151.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total transaction of $3,991,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,588,151.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,284 shares of company stock valued at $24,534,393 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.