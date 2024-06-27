Signet Financial Management LLC Purchases 3,902 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 383.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IHF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.91. 10,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,984. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.66. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52 week low of $48.58 and a 52 week high of $54.72. The company has a market capitalization of $773.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.