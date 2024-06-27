Signet Financial Management LLC Raises Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,545,182. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $169.41. The company has a market capitalization of $393.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.72.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

