Sime Armoyan Acquires 9,200 Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.33 per share, with a total value of C$49,036.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Sime Armoyan acquired 2,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.33 per share, with a total value of C$15,457.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Sime Armoyan bought 3,400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.33 per share, with a total value of C$18,122.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Sime Armoyan bought 500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.33 per share, with a total value of C$2,665.00.

On Friday, May 31st, Sime Armoyan bought 12,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.33 per share, with a total value of C$63,960.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Sime Armoyan purchased 11,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,918.88.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Sime Armoyan purchased 2,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,370.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Sime Armoyan bought 7,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,032.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Sime Armoyan purchased 6,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.35 per share, with a total value of C$34,775.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Sime Armoyan purchased 5,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.35 per share, with a total value of C$26,750.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Sime Armoyan acquired 2,300 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.28 per share, with a total value of C$12,135.03.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Price Performance

MRT.UN traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.32. The company had a trading volume of 13,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,320. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a twelve month low of C$5.20 and a twelve month high of C$5.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.63, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$341.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.42.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

Featured Stories

