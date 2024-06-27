Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Gap Up to $36.16

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.16, but opened at $38.27. Simply Good Foods shares last traded at $36.53, with a volume of 132,213 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on SMPL shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.86.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SMPL

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.69.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $312.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Simply Good Foods

In related news, Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $152,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,920.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 59,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.