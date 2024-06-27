Sinecera Capital LLC Makes New $430,000 Investment in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Sinecera Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust comprises 0.6% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of GBTC traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $54.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,935,767. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.27. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.