Sinecera Capital LLC Sells 208,543 Shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Sinecera Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 76.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,543 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust Micro accounts for approximately 1.9% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the first quarter valued at $82,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 1st quarter worth about $3,594,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 97,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 72,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 38,286 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust Micro alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust Micro stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.22. 1,049,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,690. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.82. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $24.33.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.