Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Down 72.0% in June

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 72.0% from the May 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 2,339.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter.

Get Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF alerts:

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLCN traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.47. 5,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,573. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $28.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $75.44 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Increases Dividend

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1259 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

(Get Free Report)

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.