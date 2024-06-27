Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.14

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.14 and last traded at $32.90, with a volume of 2656302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.42.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Up 5.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.28 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.55.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $133.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Six Flags Entertainment

In other news, CAO Derek Sample sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $60,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at $338,564.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 230,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth $429,000. III Capital Management acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.