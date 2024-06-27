Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Slate Grocery REIT Price Performance

Shares of SRRTF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.99. 13,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,885. Slate Grocery REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49.

Get Slate Grocery REIT alerts:

About Slate Grocery REIT

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.