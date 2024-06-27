Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Slate Grocery REIT Price Performance
Shares of SRRTF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.99. 13,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,885. Slate Grocery REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49.
About Slate Grocery REIT
