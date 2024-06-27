SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Shares Down 6.5%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 3,348 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 1,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47.

SMA Solar Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.0349 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

