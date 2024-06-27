SmarDex 24 Hour Volume Hits $720,798.30 (SDEX)

SmarDex (SDEX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 26th. SmarDex has a total market capitalization of $106.98 million and approximately $720,798.30 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SmarDex has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One SmarDex token can currently be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SmarDex Token Profile

SmarDex was first traded on March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,352,522,958 tokens. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex. The official website for SmarDex is smardex.io.

SmarDex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,352,522,957.571189 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.01260693 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $599,347.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmarDex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmarDex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmarDex using one of the exchanges listed above.

