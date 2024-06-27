Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Short Interest Down 98.2% in June

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the May 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CREG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 14,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,884. Smart Powerr has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.

Featured Stories

