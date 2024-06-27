Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Short Interest Down 98.2% in June

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the May 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Report on Smart Powerr
Smart Powerr Stock Performance
Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
Smart Powerr Company Profile
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Smart Powerr
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.