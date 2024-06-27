SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Short Interest Update

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the May 31st total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SMC Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SMCAY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.72. 85,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,107. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.10. SMC has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $31.42.

Get SMC alerts:

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. SMC had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SMC will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

Further Reading

