SME Credit Realisation Fund (LON:SCRF) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited (LON:SCRF – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 104.50 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 104.50 ($1.33). Approximately 710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 62,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.25 ($1.32).

SME Credit Realisation Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £5.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 104.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 104.50.

About SME Credit Realisation Fund

(Get Free Report)

SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs International. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests both directly and indirectly in a diversified portfolio of credit assets. SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited was formed in 2015 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SME Credit Realisation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SME Credit Realisation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.