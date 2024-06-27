SMI Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $170.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBOE. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.00.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,074,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

