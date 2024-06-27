SMI Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 112,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,000. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USRT stock opened at $52.62 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $55.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.59.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

