SMI Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 21,527 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,332,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,132,000 after purchasing an additional 67,304 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,197 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,115,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,419,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $127.29 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $132.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.83. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

