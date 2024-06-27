SMI Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,000. Synopsys makes up approximately 1.1% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 35.9% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 84,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after acquiring an additional 30,581 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $951,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,977,593,000 after acquiring an additional 203,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 target price (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.36.

SNPS stock opened at $603.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $565.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $555.62. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $418.51 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $36,440,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $36,440,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total value of $2,527,410.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $64,195,149.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,054,895. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

