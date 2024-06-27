Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Bought by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,996,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares during the period. Smith & Nephew comprises 2.1% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned 0.69% of Smith & Nephew worth $75,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNN. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 12.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 78,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 29,378 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth approximately $887,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,343,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,656,000 after acquiring an additional 44,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew Stock Down 0.2 %

Smith & Nephew stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.77. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $32.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNN shares. UBS Group raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.