Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Trading Up 5.5%

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Free Report) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 61 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 61 ($0.77). 783,276 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 359,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.80 ($0.73).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Smiths News from GBX 60 ($0.76) to GBX 65 ($0.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Smiths News from GBX 85 ($1.08) to GBX 95 ($1.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Smiths News alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Smiths News

Smiths News Stock Down 3.0 %

Smiths News Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £146.64 million, a PE ratio of 657.78, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 58.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 52.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. Smiths News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

About Smiths News

(Get Free Report)

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distributing of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Smiths News Core, Dawson Media Direct, Instore, and Other businesses segments. The company supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.