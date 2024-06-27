Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Trading Up 5.5%

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Free Report) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 61 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 61 ($0.77). 783,276 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 359,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.80 ($0.73).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Smiths News from GBX 60 ($0.76) to GBX 65 ($0.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Smiths News from GBX 85 ($1.08) to GBX 95 ($1.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.
Smiths News Stock Down 3.0 %
Smiths News Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. Smiths News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.
About Smiths News
Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distributing of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Smiths News Core, Dawson Media Direct, Instore, and Other businesses segments. The company supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points.
