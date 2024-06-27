SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $25.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. SolarEdge Technologies traded as low as $24.45 and last traded at $24.76, with a volume of 652326 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $73.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Northland Securities cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.35.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SEDG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,566,000 after acquiring an additional 92,230 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,007,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,543,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 954,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,890,000 after purchasing an additional 14,878 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,023,000 after purchasing an additional 293,588 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.