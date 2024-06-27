Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 487334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Solstice Gold Trading Down 16.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.

Solstice Gold Company Profile

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

