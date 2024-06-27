Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $7.84 Million Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of Hasbro worth $7,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of HAS stock traded down $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $58.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,937. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.62. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $73.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.