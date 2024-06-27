Sound Income Strategies LLC Invests $125,000 in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CORT shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,736.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,317. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CORT traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $31.60. 843,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,847. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average of $26.02. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.