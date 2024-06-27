Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Trading 2.7% Higher

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 7,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 130,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Southern Energy Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a market cap of C$31.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.94.

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.46 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern Energy Corp. will post 0.1117318 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southern Energy

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

