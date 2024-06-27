Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.62 and last traded at $21.00. 157,528 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 275% from the average session volume of 42,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SOWG shares. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Sow Good in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Sow Good in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.
Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Sow Good had a negative net margin of 19.05% and a negative return on equity of 91.69%. The business had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million.
Sow Good Inc produces and sells freeze-dried candy, snacks, smoothies, and granola in the United States. It markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. The company offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands.
