Sparton Resources (CVE:SRI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Sparton Resources Inc. (CVE:SRI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 23352 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market cap of C$4.90 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About Sparton Resources

Sparton Resources Inc, an exploration and development stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bruell Gold Property comprises 20 claims located in Vauquelin Township, Quebec; and Sir Harry Oakes Gold Property, including 46 mining claims and 3 mining leases in the Matachewan Gold Area; and Pens Polymetallic Property.

