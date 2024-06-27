SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.04. 2,295,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,203. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.82. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

